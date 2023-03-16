Calderwood parents are desperate for schools, but who will deliver?

Parents Sally and Mark Smith bought their home in Calderwood, hoping a new high school would be built in the area in the near future.
But the growing suburb remains desperate for more education infrastructure and their three kids will likely be split between three schools.
Their two sons attend Tullimbar Public School, which is bursting at the seams at 164 per cent capacity.
"They've just ordered more demountables," Sally said. "I don't think there'll be much left of the playground."
NSW Labor believes it has the answer to the prayers of many Illawarra parents if it sweeps into power next weekend.
On Thursday, Labor Deputy and Shadow Minister for Education Prue Car outside the overcrowded Tullimbar school announced a new primary school each for the fast growing suburbs of West Dapto and Calderwood, as well as a new high school for Flinders.
Chief executive of Regional Development Australia Illawarra, Debra Murphy, welcomed the election promise as a "good start", but said there is a desperate need for more.
Ms Murphy pointed to research from the RDA Illawarra that said the region needs an additional 18 schools if it is to keep up with population projections.
"Essentially in the next 20 years, we will have 11,100 more people that require classrooms," she said.
"We've got a deficit at the moment, that's pretty clear.
"The sooner we can get on and build new schools, the better, given the growth of Calderwood and West Dapto."
When asked if other schools would be built in the Illawarra, Ms Car said the three locations announced on Thursday were the priority.
The deputy leader was unable to provide a time frame for their opening, however said planning would start immediately.
"These are the three areas that have been neglected by the Liberal Government for 12 years," Ms Car said.
"I'll be very proud to be down here again as soon as possible ... to begin the consultation with these three communities to deliver these schools."
The proposed Flinders High School, which will service Shell Cove, would be located on vacant land next to Flinders Primary School, while a site is yet to be secured for two other two schools.
While Sally and Mark welcomed the news of additional education infrastructure, their ultimate wish is for two-year-old Billie to join her brothers at Tullimbar.
"She won't be able to go there because we're now out of the catchment area since it changed," Mark said.
"There's too many kids at the school."
"We'd also like our eldest son to start high school here, but don't think that would ever happen," Sally said.
Kiama Labor candidate Kate McInerney blamed the Liberal Government for a "huge under-investment" in the Calderwood region.
"I've been out there everyday for six months talking to residents and they are all saying the same thing: they feel left behind by this government," Ms McInerney said.
"These people bought into the area on the promise of new roads, new schools and services."
However Independent MP Gareth Ward fired back, saying land had already been set aside at two locations for schools as part of the planning agreement for the Calderwood Valley project - one at North Macquarie Road and another on Calderwood Road near the intersection with Marshall Mount Road.
"I'm really pleased that Labor is coming on board with my plan for a new school at Calderwood which I have raised in parliament and I have been campaigning for," he said.
"But Labor talked about not having a site today. If they bothered to do a simple Google search, they would realise we have already done this work.
"This makes me think this is not a serious policy announcement."
In response, Ms Car said: "If other candidates in this election are already saying they had the idea to do it then why hasn't it happened?"
Mr Ward also couldn't identify a time frame for when students would walk through the doors of these schools.
"If I am re-elected as an Independent I will be pushing to make the work happen as quickly as I can," he said.
"What people are interested in is doing."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
