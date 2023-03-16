Illawarra Mercury
Money for Bulli bypass investigation promised by Labor

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated March 16 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:16pm
Keira MP Ryan Park, Labor's Heathcote candidate Maryanne Stuart and Labor's Roads spokesman John Graham at the start of a possible Bulli bypass. Picture by Glen Humphries

A long-awaited Bulli bypass could be a step closer under a Labor government, with a $20 million promise to investigate an extension of Memorial Drive.

