Police are calling for help from the public to find five people who fled from officers following a short vehicle pursuit on Wednesday.
Just after 4.30pm, police allege they witnessed a stolen Toyota Camry being driven in a dangerous manner on Farmborough Road at Farmborough Heights.
Officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however it failed to do so.
A pursuit was initiated and police followed the Camry onto the Princes Highway at Unanderra, where it struck a Hyundai ILOAD and a Toyota van at the intersection of the Cordeaux Road.
The Toyota suffered extensive damage, and all five male occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, with the driver seen jumping over a fence on Albert Street.
Police called off the search by 5.45pm and the car has been taken away for forensic inspection.
There are no reports of injury.
Bystanders reported one lane was closed on Cordeaux Road heading west but had reopened by 6pm.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
