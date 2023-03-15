Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Five men in stolen car evade police after pursuit in Unanderra

Connor Pearce
Nadine Morton
By Connor Pearce, and Nadine Morton
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:40pm, first published March 15 2023 - 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police on the hunt for two men near Albert Street and Hurt Parade in Unanderra. Picture by Robert Baker

Police are calling for help from the public to find five people who fled from officers following a short vehicle pursuit on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.