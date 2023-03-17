Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The reality of chasing A-League expansion dream for Wollongong Wolves

By Tim Barrow
Updated March 17 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wollongong Wolves celebrate a goal, as the push for inclusion in the A-League or National Second Tier continues. Picture Wesley Lonergan

And so after years of being a touchy subject, expansion is bringing sexy back to Australian sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.