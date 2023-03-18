Albion Park coach George Antoniou has lauded his players for their fighting spirit after claiming a 3-1 victory over Corrimal on Saturday.
Both Premier League teams were tested by the soaring temperature at Memorial Park, as the use of substitutions became crucial.
The White Eagles got off to the perfect start, with striker Cameron Morgan scoring inside 10 minutes. Brendan Griffin doubled Park's advantage two minutes into the second half, before the Rangers responded via James Anagnostopoulos with about 12 minutes left in the game.
However, Tory Musumeci's goal in the 84th minute put the result beyond doubt, as Park notched up their second win to remain undefeated this IPL season.
"It was a solid win, nothing too special at this time of the season. So we'll take the three points and move on," Antoniou said.
"They're (Corrimal) a very good, well organised team that buzz around, but I thought we were in control of the game. But it was just a hot day and we had to go out and a job today, and the boys did that. There's no easy game in this league so we take it week by week.
"But I was happy with the boys' work rate. The boys that came off the bench were sensational, and the work rate of the boys was second to none - and that was all 15 or 16 boys who played."
In Saturday's other IPL results, Wollongong United beat Tarrawanna 1-0; Olympic played out a 2-2 draw with Helensburgh; Coniston defeated Bulli 2-1; and Cringila edged past South Coast United 1-0.
The round will wrap up on Sunday with Port Kembla hosting Bellambi at Wetherall Park.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
