South Coast indie rockers The Vanns returned to the home of their primary school to shoot their latest music video.
With the release of their new single Ever also came the release of the video clip shot at the historic original building that once housed Kiama Public School's infants classes.
"The was like a big kind of wig-out as well walking back in there, I was like, 'oh my God, I haven't been in here since 2001'," said band frontman Jimmy Vann.
"It made me feel really old."
Memories of painting with his first year teachers inside that old sandstone building came flooding back, which was "just bananas" but heart-warming at the same time.
In 2001, the Infants School amalgamated with the rest of the school on the current Collins Street site. The Minnamurra Street site was subsequently sold and redeveloped as a hotel complex.
In the video clip the group can be seen wondering around an iconic staircase and strumming their instruments in one of the classrooms which was built in the late 1800s on Minnamurra Street.
The original school house has now become the Dunstan Room and the Assembly Hall function rooms at the Sebel Harbourside Kiama.
The song is from their next album, Last Of Your Kind, which will be released on May 19 independently after parting ways with their previous record label.
Jimmy said it was nice to regain more control of their creativity - and speed - to how they make music while most of the album was predominantly recorded live.
"It was a little bit controlling it away and not there's too slow. We like moving in our own pace, which is quite a quick sometimes," he said.
To celebrate the upcoming album The Vanns will play a series of intimate shows in Brisbane (May 25), Melbourne (May 19) and at Sydney's Oxford Art Factory (May 20), before embarking on a larger tour later in the year that should include Wollongong. They also anticipate heading overseas to tour again.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
