Reality show Australian Idol may have waved goodbye to Amali Dimond, but it's doubtful this will be the last Australia has heard of her.
The 16-year-old singer from Shellharbour had one ambition when auditioning for the TV talent quest and believes she has more than succeeded - to get noticed.
"The whole goal of this experience was just to start a music career and be noticed by someone, and I feel like that has happened," she told the Mercury.
"Now people know my name it will kick-start a career."
The 184cm-tall musician originally auditioned for the show in October and stood before judges Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark, Meghan Trainor and Harry Connick Jr to sing Make You Feel My Love by Adele - they all were in awe.
Amali said it was wise words from Harry afterwards that really stuck - and now, months later it's again Harry who offered the teenager deep words of encouragement following Monday's elimination show.
"He gave me a little chat and said he was so proud of me and he thinks that I'll be totally fine and I'll be in music for the rest of my life," she said of the judge and mentor.
"He was so nice and offering me advice about what's to come."
The aspiring superstar still has commitments with Idol this week but after that she is ready for the offers to roll in, especially after judge Kyle said important industry types had taken notice.
As for returning to her job at a Shell Cove ice cream shop or back to high school, Amali isn't entirely sure but the classroom is in her sights.
In an ideal world, the "Dimond Diva" would still get signed to a record label with opportunities to collaborate with other great artists, produce an album and tour Australia and eventually the globe, she said.
Throughout the 2023 series Amali has won nothing but praise from the judges, while Kyle commentied on Monday night she had the attention of the '"team" looking after Scottish sensation Calvin Harris.
"You're being noticed by big people, you've done real well," Kyle said.
Meantime, Amali's mum Michelle told the Mercury she had full confidence her daughter would go far and was ready to see what offers would roll in.
There's also been the running joke in this series of Idol that co-host Ricki-Lee Coulter got shafted from the 2004 competition in seventh place. The singer has gone on to have a successful career in music, television and radio ever since.
Other notable Idol contestants who've made success despite not winning include: Paulini, Rob "Millsy" Mills, Em Rusciano, Dean Geyer, Jess Mauboy, Matt Corby, Anthony Callea and Shannon Noll.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
