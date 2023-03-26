Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Food

Wollongong's new power lunch spot hits the ground sizzling

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 27 2023 - 7:17pm, first published March 26 2023 - 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong has a new power lunch destination and if its first week is any thing to go by the Meat & Grain Co has found a good thing in the new Lang's Corner building in the CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.