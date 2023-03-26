Wollongong has a new power lunch destination and if its first week is any thing to go by the Meat & Grain Co has found a good thing in the new Lang's Corner building in the CBD.
Co-owner Kartik Chaudri said he decided to open up last week without marketing or an official launch and it's quickly proved a hit, with several evening services booked out already.
He was overjoyed at the first week's busy trade.
Friday's lunch service saw leading lights from Wollongong business, media and industry munching on the venue's specialty of generously cut steak basted in a South African marinade.
There's a range of burgers, vegetarian included, but the steak is the main attraction by far the main order over the first week.
Oysters are sold by the dozen and half-dozen, happily avoiding that awful practice creeping across places like Sydney to sell them single for up to $7 a pop. Oysters are social, clumping creatures who like company.
The red wine list is dominated by South Australian shiraz, as one might expect for a steakhouse, with New Zealand pinot noir in a supporting act.
Prices by the standard glass start at $13, bottles range $60-$94 (plus there's always that one bottle that's way more pricey tacked on in case someone had a big win).
And to the steaks: the good news for non-power lunchers is that steaks at $34, which it what it costs at many local clubs these days.
The scotch fillet comes at $52, Wagyus $52-$85 and a 450g prime rib is $78.
The big daddy - there's always a big daddy - is a 1.2kg tomahawk which will set you back $150.
There's nothing stupid like Salt Bae gold leaf in sight, just chips, salad and sides. Fire it up!
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
