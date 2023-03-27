Ella Giles is walking proof that the Illawarra Stingrays have the perfect formula when it comes to a natural pathway between junior and senior football.
Following the team's first victory of the season on Sunday against the Jets, Giles said it was just reward for the a team that have been playing well so far despite two losses in their opening couple of matches.
The 18-year-old began her football in the U-12's, playing all the way up the grades to make her first grade debut last season under former coach Anthony Guido.
Giles said that the 3-1 Jets win was a massive relief for the side.
"It was really great," she said.
"We came out strong and it was really great to sing the team song at the end. We knew they were going to come out strong and be on our backs right from the start.
"So our plan was basically not to panic with the ball and to just keep it. We wanted to keep on playing to feet and to just play to our advantage which is playing out wide."
Along the lines of a similar sentiment to her goalkeeper Sophie Emery, Giles said that despite consecutive 3-0 losses it was not all negatives at the Stingrays. The midfielder said the main difference against the Jets was that they finally capitalised on their chances.
"We created so many chances [against the Jets]," she said.
More broadly, the Stingrays look a much younger outfit than in previous years with players such as Giles, Emery, Mia McGovern, Ivana Galic and Bronte Pyke just to name a few regular starters for Steve Gordon's side.
In addition to these stars of the future, captain and stalwart Michelle Carney continues to lead the line and recently retired professional Caitlin Cooper came back into the midfield to add some much needed experience and guile against Manly and the Jets.
Gordon is still awaiting current A-League Women's players Danika Matos, Sheridan Gallagher and Chloe Middleton to return to the fold but his crop of younger players have now proven they can hold more than their own.
From making her debut in 2022 to playing alongside these players every week, Giles said it had been some journey for herself.
"I was mainly playing U-18's and reserve grade last year but I managed to make my first grade debut last year," she said.
"I was actually at school when I got the call that I was going to be starting and I couldn't believe it. It was just so great to start alongside players like Michelle Carney and Caitlin Cooper. They're lovely people and they've been telling me what to work on and what to do on the field if I get lost. They're really good.
"Being in my eighth season it's been pretty cool to make my way up all the way from juniors through to seniors and starting matches. It's just unimaginable really," Giles added.
The addition of Gordon as coach has added something different to the side according to Giles. With a three year plan well and truly underway for the former Sutherland NPL coach, there has been a re-shuffle to the side's playing system.
"Steve's a really good coach," Giles added.
"He connects well with us well and he makes sure we are all doing the right things. He's not a hard person to talk to and he sets us straight and gets out mind in the game."
The Stingrays next match will be at Macedonia Park on Sunday against the unbeaten Bankstown. City have won one and drawn two to start the season whilst the Stingrays want consecutive victories. Kickoff at 5pm.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
