Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra unaffordable for renters, forcing some to leave

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 30 2023 - 7:37am, first published March 29 2023 - 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising rents in what was once affordable Port Kembla have forced renters such as Jenna Doyle to move elsewhere. Pictures supplied/Map by SGS Economics and Planning
Rising rents in what was once affordable Port Kembla have forced renters such as Jenna Doyle to move elsewhere. Pictures supplied/Map by SGS Economics and Planning

The unaffordability of housing in the Illawarra is driving those on low incomes from the region, with an influx of migration pricing out poorer residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.