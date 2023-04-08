"If she had $10 and you needed $9, she would give you the whole lot and go without herself."
Such was the selflessness of Berkeley woman Elizabeth Smits, who died suddenly on Tuesday, April 4 after surgery for a bowel obstruction, just weeks after discovering she had cancer for a second time.
Elizabeth - commonly known as Liz, or to the children in her life, B or Nanny Liz - was just 57 and leaves behind an abundance of devastated friends and family members.
Liz was a lifetime resident of Berkeley, having grown up there as the second of five children to Dorothy and the late Ronald Bannatyne.
It was while a student at Berkeley High School that she met the person she would go on to spend the rest of her life with, John Smits.
Her sister Ronelle Bannatyne remembered their father was not too fond of John to begin with, and Liz - 10 years her senior - would drag her along when she sneaked out of the house to see him.
John and Liz went on to marry and have three children: Kellie, Casey and Joshua.
Tragically, Josh died 10 years ago when he fell from a balcony in Thailand at the age of 24, something Ronelle said Liz never got over.
Liz was a treasured grandmother to Casey's children Rennan, now 9, Reevie, 7, and Kellie's daughter Rylee, 2, as well as a beloved aunt.
"I have three kids and they're so devastated... We moved away to Queensland and then they'd always come here on holidays and stay with Liz," Ronelle said.
She remembers Liz as a kind, generous woman, the sort of person who would be the first to leap into action if someone was in need.
Liz ran a home-based daycare service and Ronelle said she would look after children even when their parents could not afford to pay.
"She'd do anything for anyone," Ronelle said.
The daycare service was Liz's second career, but was very much in keeping with her caring nature; prior to starting the business, she worked at Wollongong Hospital for a long time.
For Ronelle, Liz's death means the loss of not only her big sister, but a confidant, friend and a person she could always rely upon.
"We would speak every day, multiple times a day," she said.
Liz was also a friend to many in the community, evident in the tributes that have flooded social media since news of her passing came out.
"My deepest condolences to John and your family on the loss of a beautiful lady," Noelene Lawson Wallace wrote on Facebook.
"You were an amazing mum. Truly will be missed," Patricia Moore said.
"So sorry for the loss of such a great woman," Trish Thomas said.
Ronelle launched an online fundraiser page through GoFundMe not long before Liz died, hoping to help her sister and her family manage the financial burden of her illness and impending cancer treatment, especially given Liz was self-employed.
That is now raising money for Liz's funeral, with the hopes she can be given a farewell fitting of someone so widely loved.
