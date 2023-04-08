Divers rescued after boat capsizes in Jervis Bay

Four divers were without their boat after it capsized during strong winds today on Jervis Bay.
At 12.05pm today, Marine Rescue Jervis Bay received a call that a 5m vessel had capsized near Point Perpendicular.
Rescue vessel Jervis Bay headed to the scene from a seaprate incident a few kilometres away.
Marine Rescue radio operators put out a call for any vessels nearby to assist and private vessel Dreamcatcher responded.
Crews aboard Dreamcatcher rescued two boaters and arranged for them to be treated by paramedics at Bindajine Beach, near Greenpatch.
Rescuers then relaised that the vessel contained six people, not two, and that four were still underwater diving.
Marine Rescue vessels Jervis Bay 20 and Jervis Bay 41 joined an Australian Federal Police boat to search for the divers.
The divers were found on Target Beach on the Beecroft Peninsula. A park ranger met them there and organised transport.
Marine Rescue boats could not find the capsized boat and believe it has sunk.
Winds gusts of up to 26 km/h were recorded at Point Perpendicular today as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a strong wind warning for NSW waters. Gale force winds are expected for the Illawarra, Batemans and Eden coasts tomorrow.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.