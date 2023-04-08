A notorious stretch of road has claimed another scalp after two cars were involved in a crash at Fairy Meadow around midday today.
The two drivers are uninjured, however, it is the fourth accident along the stretch of the Princes Highway in a week.
Just after midday emergency services responded to reports of two cars having collided at Fairy Meadow on the Princes Highway near the intersection with Guest Avenue.
Emergency services have closed the northbound lanes while the scene of the collision is cleared up and a small spill is contained.
A week ago, a woman was killed only a few hundred meters away after allegedly being hit by a ute exiting the Leisure Coast Fruit Market and turning on to the Princes Highway.
Locals report it is the fourth crash in the short stretch of road this week.
Earlier today, a crash at the Princes Highway, Unanderra, delayed traffic.
The two car, nose to tail collision occurred outside the Sixt Car Rental yard.
Emergency services were on scene with one patient reporting injuries, however paramedics treated the person at the scene and they did not require hospitalisation.
There is heavy traffic going through the Nowra CBD after a car collided with a lightpole.
The incident occurred just before 11am when a car struck a light pole opposite the Ex Servos Club. Heavy holiday traffic heading south was banked up to the Nowra Bridge as the lightpole stretched across the road to the median strip.
NSW Police are conducting high visibility operations this weekend and double demerits are in place all long weekend.
