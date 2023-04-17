Illawarra Mercury
Dutton playing dangerous game in Voice referendum: Letters Tuesday, April 18

April 18 2023 - 4:30am
Liberal leader Peter Dutton insists his party is not split over its position on the voice. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
I was aghast at the announcement by Peter Dutton and the LNP of its approach to the Voice referendum. Dutton and the LNP (principally Peter Dutton) have been playing politics, trying to goad Albanese into making a misstep.

