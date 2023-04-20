Must we learn lessons of WWII again? Letters, April 21, 2023

A successful PRC invasion of Taiwan would give enabling China control of TSMC and 60 per cent of the world's semiconductor market, allowing it to embark on a campaign of economic coercion the likes of which will make its recent campaign against Australia seem mild in comparison and with access to its deep water ports, Taiwan will be a launch pad for China into the wider Pacific. Isolationism and inaction, such as that proposed by Ms Broinowski and groups like IPAN and The Greens will not save us, or must we learn the lessons of WWII all over again?