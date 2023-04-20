Loneliness was the final straw to send Thirroul local Duane Byrnes home from the survival show Alone Australia.
The 35-year-old had to survive alone in the winter wilderness of west Tasmania (lutruwita) finding his own food, water, and shelter.
The contestant in the SBS docuseries to last the longest takes home a $250,000 prize.
"That will be mine soon," Duane Byrnes said confidently in the trailer. But it was not the case for the 35-year-old who was the fifth contestant to leave the competition.
"You can think going into it that you are going to be that winner, but until you set down there, and you're experiencing what is given to you out there you can change that mind frame in a split second," he said.
Mr Byrnes lasted ten days in the cold and very rainy Tasmania (lutruwita) before choosing to leave the competition.
In the cultural awareness training, contestants were told that the ancestors of the First Nations people in Tasmania, Palawa people, didn't live in the area contestants were dropped into during winter.
"I understood exactly why Palawa people would not live in that area at that point of time," he said.
"The food sources were lacking severely, and that's I guess that's the key to survival right? So there's no food there. No food in trees. No fruiting berries off edible plants, then it is a struggle to live out there."
The First Nations man living in Dharawal country has been working in environmental management for over 15 years. He adds that the trout the contestants are catching to survive are an invasive species.
"The sole reason why I tapped out [is] I just wanted to be around someone, simple as that," the Alone Australia contestant said.
"I did miss my friends and family but I think the underpinning to it all was the lack of social interaction, with a human, any human,
"If someone was to bring me a person out there as an item. I would last out there for so much longer, but without that, for me, I just had enough I needed to end my time out there"
There is a positive aspect to leaving the show, besides a shelter, food, other humans and a comfy couch.
Mr Byrnes said he no longer needs to worry about what footage of his experience will be used.
"To be honest I feel like a bit of a relief off my shoulders now I'm actually off the telly and out of the screens," he said.
While viewers see snippets of the contestants journeys, Mr Byrnes said they filmed a minimum of eight hours a day not knowing what footage would make the final cut.
The Thirroul resident thanked the community for their support of him during the docuseries.
In the latest episode, shown on SBS on April 19, viewers watch the moments the father-of-two decides he can no longer continue living alone.
He is shown fishing using a toggle off his jacket as a float. He tells us that the spring in the toggle reminds him of spending time with his son playing with electric car tracks.
"Throughout the time it's little things like that that remind you of home," he told the Mercury.
He adds watching that scene at home with his son was emotional.
"We saw that on the telly and he hugged me and yeah [it was] beautiful."
Mr Byrnes said one of the highlights of the show was eating the raw trout, explaining the relief after the starvation he felt during the show.
"It was just such a raw thing to do, that brought me just so much joy, and I could just feel the energy going straight through my body."
He bites into a raw trout after spending hours trying to light a fire in damp conditions.
Another key moment is when the keen surfer created a game of skidding across a two-footed log. While the TV shows a minute, he said he spent a good hour-and-a-half enjoying the moment before going back to fishing.
The five remaining contestants continue to compete in the 11-part docuseries on SBS Australia on Wednesdays at 7:30PM and SBS On Demand.
Mr Byrnes adds he too was an armchair critic watching the international Alone shows.
"I was that person before I got on the show. Not writing on social media, but when I watched the show I would be like 'oh, I would have done this, or why don't you do that?'," he said.
The ex-Alone Australia contestant might be slightly more qualified to be an armchair critic than the rest of us.
"As far as what they do from here on, like I can't wait as another viewer now with everyone else to just keep watching and see how far they go in pushing themselves," Mr Byrnes said.
"And hats off to them, they are mentally strong and quite resilient."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.