Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Thirroul local Duane Byrnes survival show Alone Australia

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated April 20 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contestant in Alone Australia Duane Byrnes pictured with his family, wife Lauren Curlewis, daughter Alina Byrnes, and son Jarli Byrnes and, right, Duane Byrnes pictured on the boat leaving the competition in Tasmania. Pictures by Alone Australia.
Contestant in Alone Australia Duane Byrnes pictured with his family, wife Lauren Curlewis, daughter Alina Byrnes, and son Jarli Byrnes and, right, Duane Byrnes pictured on the boat leaving the competition in Tasmania. Pictures by Alone Australia.

Loneliness was the final straw to send Thirroul local Duane Byrnes home from the survival show Alone Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.