Australian innovation Shelter is the only streaming service in the world bringing you authentic programming on architecture, urban planning and the built environment.
Based in New South Wales, Camille and Dustin Clare created Shelter in late 2020 to provide a high-end streaming service, showcasing the very best of Australian and international architecture and design.
"Design is at the centre of our lives, from our homes and environment, to our aspirations, our holidays and our escapes, and there are so many films and television series which explore our relationship to our space," Dustin said.
"We're aiming for quality and authenticity, depth and substance - nothing repetitive, nothing like reality television."
Shelter's curated film library strives to keep subscribers entertained, creative and inspired. "We have personal contact with a lot of subscribers, and we answer all questions and make viewing recommendations. It's a more personal, in-depth experience," Dustin said.
"We've got quite a tight-knit group that we hear from at least once a week - sometimes once a day," co-founder Camille Clare said.
Shelter Originals features a stunning array of some of Australia's best undiscovered architecture such as Permanent Camping at Mudgee and some of Byron Bay's most stunning interiors.
Beyond our shores, Shelter has also explored incredible and innovative designs across the globe including tiny spaces in remote Iceland.
Visit shelter.stream to be inspired, and most of all, be engaged with the world of architecture, design, lifestyle and outdoor living.
