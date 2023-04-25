Politicians split on possible Port Kembla nuclear subs base

Port Kembla is going to house a nuclear submarine base but the federal government isn't in any hurry to admit it.
That's the theory of Greens Senator David Shoebridge in the wake of Monday's release of the Defence Strategic Review.
That review identified the need for an east coast submarine base, but stopped short of identifying a preferred location.
Sen Shoebridge believed that location was Port Kembla and the government was delaying any announcement until funding for the AUKUS subs project reached a level that made it too big to cancel.
"The review confirms the east coast for a nuclear-powered submarine facility but the government's refusal to confirm its exact location treats the people of the Illawarra like mugs," Sen Shoebridge said.
"Defence and the government have already indicated that Port Kembla is the preferred location for this facility. Putting off the confirmation of the exact location is essentially dishonest.
"The government needs to be honest with Australians, those living on the east coast and especially the Illawarra community and inform them of where this facility will be located before they lock in spending billions of dollars on these subs."
Another politician also is looking towards the base being located at Port Kembla - but he thinks it's a good idea.
When the new parliament sits for the first time, Mr Ward plans to call on the Minns Labor government to support that base being in Port Kembla.
Mr Ward's electorate includes HMAS Albatross at Nowra and felt there was economic benefit from housing a military asset.
"Locating our next generation submarines at Port Kembla is an incredible opportunity for jobs and investment in our region," Mr Ward said.
"I've seen what defence jobs can do for my own electorate and, given our existing local defence installations, we should be seeking to leverage every opportunity to pursue Port Kembla as the home for the Australian submarine fleet.
"I am deeply disappointed with the attitude of local Labor MPs that seem to be more concerned with the views of the union movement rather than backing our region, embracing economic opportunities, and supporting our nation's strategic defence interests."
He also questioned those who felt a base in the Illawarra would place a target on the region's back.
"I've been disappointed to hear comments that a base at Port Kembla could make our region a target," Mr Ward said.
"As a local Member who already has defence installations in our electorate, I can assure these critics that our defence personnel don't make us a target - they make us proud."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
