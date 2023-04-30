Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong, Illawarra beaches polluted after stormwater run-off

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 1 2023 - 7:52am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pollution is likely at Illawarra beaches on Monday, with swimmers and surfers urged to stay out of the water at some locations. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Pollution is likely at Illawarra beaches on Monday, with swimmers and surfers urged to stay out of the water at some locations. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Widespread pollution is likely at many Illawarra beaches on Monday due to significant rain and stormwater run-off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.