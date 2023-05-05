Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra South Coast boys prepare to defend Unanderra hockey turf

By Tony de Souza
May 5 2023 - 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taz Nyrhinen is representing Illawarra South Coast at NSW State Boys Under 18s Hockey Championships at the Illawarra Hockey Centre. Picture - Click InFocus
Taz Nyrhinen is representing Illawarra South Coast at NSW State Boys Under 18s Hockey Championships at the Illawarra Hockey Centre. Picture - Click InFocus

Illawarra South Coast have entered two teams in this weekend's NSW State Boys Under 18s Hockey Championships at the Illawarra Hockey Centre, Unanderra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.