Illawarra South Coast have entered two teams in this weekend's NSW State Boys Under 18s Hockey Championships at the Illawarra Hockey Centre, Unanderra.
The tournament started on Friday with Illawarra One losing its first game to North West Sydney 7-1. They will play their second match against Bathurst on Friday night.
The first team, coached by Albion Park player Sammy Jenkins, consist of a number of first-grade players playing in the Illawarra South Coast league in strikers Darcey Kast, Justin Murray and Taz Nyrhinen and defender Henry Jones.
The team in division one will on Saturday face South East Sydney at 8am and Tamworth One at 11.45am.
The second Illawarra team in division three is coached by Ian Frew, former Australian indoor hockey goalkeeper, and will face South East Two, Wagga Wagga and Albury Wadonga in their group.
The division one semi-finals are set for Sunday morning at 10.30am, with the final at 2.15pm, while the division three semis are on Sunday at 8am, with the final at 11.45am.
