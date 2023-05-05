An "Aussie larrikin" was joking when he made comments he would "blow up" UCI Road World Championship organisers, a court has heard.
"There's no doubt it wasn't a wise joke ... but it was always intended to be a joke," defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt said.
"A bit of a laugh by an Aussie larrikin."
Kenneth Johnson, 75, faced Wollongong Local Court for a hearing on Friday.
He has pleaded not guilty to intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm, stemming from comments he made to a UCI traffic controller last year.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien heard evidence from witnesses, including the traffic controller and NSW RFS deputy captain Anita Joinking - who noted Johnson's tone was "angry" and "agitated" when making the comments.
Police alleged Johnson made threats towards a traffic controller during the UCI road bike event held in Wollongong between September 18 and 25 last year, saying he would "blow up" or "shoot" them after he was prevented from running errands when he parked near a blocked off street.
"I've got 12 guns in the car, just a heads up, I would duck if I were you," Johnson is alleged to have said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall argued Johnson made the comments with the intention of intimidating the traffic controller, knowing they would cause fear in his mind.
"He had in his own evidence, an admission that he wanted to go and do certain things that he was prevented from doing," Sgt Wall said.
"He was frustrated he couldn't do that.
"If your Honour takes into account the evidence given ... there is certainly a reference made to blowing up."
However Mr Schmidt argued it was a mere joke, made obvious by the elderly man's demeanour in police body warn footage played in court.
"Even police could see his sense of humour when they asked him," Mr Schmidt said.
Magistrate O'Brien said a "complete stranger" may have no idea whether someone is serious or not.
"If you make a less than circumspect comment to someone you know - who knows your sense of humour - that's one thing," he said.
"But if you say that thing to a complete stranger ... they have no idea if you are being serious or flippant."
Magistrate O'Brien reserved his decision for May 10.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
