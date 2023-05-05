Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Aussie larrikin' faces hearing after charged with threatening UCI organisers, denies intention

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 5 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The UCI Road World Championship was held in Wollongong between September 18 and 25 last year. Picture by ACM.
The UCI Road World Championship was held in Wollongong between September 18 and 25 last year. Picture by ACM.

An "Aussie larrikin" was joking when he made comments he would "blow up" UCI Road World Championship organisers, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.