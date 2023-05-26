Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Hole in the wall? Top tips for a quick FIY - fix it yourself

By Your Home
May 26 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plaster disaster, even large holes can be repaired with a purpose-made patching material from your hardware store. Picture Shutterstock.
Plaster disaster, even large holes can be repaired with a purpose-made patching material from your hardware store. Picture Shutterstock.

Plaster walls suffer wear and tear, especially hallways and high traffic areas. Moving furniture, relocating a picture, doorknobs and even DIY mishaps can damage plaster lining. Cracks appear as houses shift over time. Fortunately, fixing holes in plasterboard is relatively easy, and a job that home owners and renters can tackle. Just released from Gorilla Glue is wall repair kit with four easy steps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.