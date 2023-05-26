Hole in the wall? Top tips for a quick FIY - fix it yourself

Plaster walls suffer wear and tear, especially hallways and high traffic areas. Moving furniture, relocating a picture, doorknobs and even DIY mishaps can damage plaster lining. Cracks appear as houses shift over time. Fortunately, fixing holes in plasterboard is relatively easy, and a job that home owners and renters can tackle. Just released from Gorilla Glue is wall repair kit with four easy steps.
Before you begin, it's important to clean the wall area surrounding the crack or hole, removing dust and dirt as well as greasy residue. Clean using a lightly dampened cloth, or a soft brush. The vacuum cleaner can remove fine dust. For any hard-to-remove grime, sugar soap is a great cleaning solution. A clean dust-free surface will assist in binding the repair compound to the wall.
Smaller holes and cracks won't need a patch or backing material. For larger holes, using a wall patch or backing tape is recommended before apply Gorilla Glue repair compound to the wall. The patch acts as a strengthening barrier and prevents further cracking. Patches come in assorted sizes to help repair holes as big 300mm or more. Ask at your local hardware store about available products and which one suits your needs. Follow the manufacturer instructions for best results.
Gorilla Glue wall repair compound is a spackling paste and primer in one. The lightweight formula is easy to spread, control and doesn't sag, shrink or crack, making it great for tough-to-do areas like curves and corners. Follow mixing instructions and apply generously, ensuring a smooth end finish. Let it dry.
The compound is formulated to have a smooth texture similar to plasterboard, however it can be lightly sanded for a uniform finish prior to painting. Sand the patched area using the sanding block included in the repair kit. After sanding, remove residual dust with a damp cloth.
Your FIY project is complete and the area is ready for painting. Sanding creates find dust particles, remember to wear eye protection as well as a facemask.
