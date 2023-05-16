Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Figtree Football Club scores $50,000 in drainage funding so rain won't be a pain

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Figtree under 6 players Kiya McLean, Benji Kroll, William Paraons, Tom Kroll and Cooper McCormack at training. The club has won funding to install drainage at their Figtree ground. Picture by Adam McLean
Figtree under 6 players Kiya McLean, Benji Kroll, William Paraons, Tom Kroll and Cooper McCormack at training. The club has won funding to install drainage at their Figtree ground. Picture by Adam McLean

The Figtree Football Club won't get beaten by the rain, after scoring funding to install drainage on the main pitch at Harry Graham Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.