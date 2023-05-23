Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Experts say secure rentals, not home ownership scheme, needed for domestic violence victim-survivors

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
May 23 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Domestic violence advocate Jane Matts says access to long-term, affordable rental housing would be more beneficial for victim-survivors at large than a home ownership scheme. Picture by Anna Warr.
Domestic violence advocate Jane Matts says access to long-term, affordable rental housing would be more beneficial for victim-survivors at large than a home ownership scheme. Picture by Anna Warr.

Illawarra experts on domestic violence say the state government needs to focus first on providing secure, affordable rental housing for victim-survivors, rather than home ownership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.