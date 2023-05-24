As you step through the doors of the former English Scottish & Australia Bank building in the heart of Port Kembla you could be forgiven if you think you've been transported into the 1970s.
The Art-Deco building has been revived to all its retro glory, complete with the original vault.
The Wentworth Street premise is now owned by Tanya Van Der Water and partner Cesar Bassi, who spent most of last year restoring the Mid-Century building.
They've decked it out with fixtures and furniture like Parker-style lounges and chairs to have you thinking you've stepped into 1973.
"It was a real pivotal moment of change, politically, socio-economically, there was the feminist movement, the black rights movement," Tanya said.
"The '70s were where it was at. It was also when people built things properly, focusing on quality and craftsmanship."
The site's Airbnb listing boasts the clean lines, floating staircase, double height ceiling, original vault, carefully curated period furniture and two king-sized bedrooms - both with ensuites.
You can holiday there for around $1800 per night, but artists and musicians could get the chance to stay for free.
The idea behind the space is primarily to be an artist residence thanks to the generosity of the owners and their passion to foster the arts.
So far it's been the vehicle for photo shoots, a music video, art exhibitions, a film, the Wonderwalls festival and also as a venue to host comedian-turned-architecture nerd Tim Ross for his 'Designing A Legacy' speaking tour.
"Residencies are few and far between, there's not a lot of offering here in the Illawarra," Tanya said.
"It could be writers, painters, sculptures, muralists, researchers, like it can literally be anyone that needs to remove themselves from their day-to-day existence and plonk themself in an inspiring environment.
"Port Kembla provides a unique opportunity because ... you've got the beach, you've got the bush, and it's still close to Sydney. It's got that industrial kind of gritty feel to it."
To be chosen to utilise the space for up to two weeks, creatives must write an application outlining what they intend to use it for and how their practice will benefit the community - such as engaging in workshops with children as part of their plan.
It then goes to a panel of local artists and musicians who help the building owners choose the right person.
"They don't pay a cent for the experience, as it's about supporting people in their career," Tanya said.
The space also comes equipped with a full kitchen and art studio out the back, ripe for creativity, while original features still stand like wooden panelling, tiled mosaics and a hefty security door to the bank vault.
It's not the first time Tanya has used philanthropy for the arts. The owner of Buckaroo Leatherworks in Bellambi converted unused warehouse space for artisans and entrepreneurs to utilise.
That space now houses a brewer, furniture restorer and recording studio.
Artists can find more details of The Bank Space on Instagram @thebankspacepk.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
