Princes Highway closed in both directions after South Coast car crash

The Princes Highway is closed in both directions after a two-car crash between Bodalla and Dalmeny.
What Transport for NSW are describing as "a serious car crash" occurred shortly before 2pm on Thursday, May 25 on the Princes Highway near Brou Lake Road.
As of 2.05pm, traffic is closed in both directions, with heavy traffic conditions.
Transport for NSW is advising of "significant delays" and recommend motorists avoid the area or delay their trip because there is no suitable diversion available.
Motorists already on the highway are advised to follow the directions of emergency services on site.
Police are reporting the road may not be re-opened for many hours.
More to come.
