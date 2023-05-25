Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Princes Highway closed in both directions after South Coast car crash

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Princes Highway closed in both directions after South Coast car crash
Princes Highway closed in both directions after South Coast car crash

The Princes Highway is closed in both directions after a two-car crash between Bodalla and Dalmeny.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.