Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Environment concerns reignite Shoalhaven council debate on proposed Halloran housing development, Callala Bay

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerns for habitat of the endangered greater glider have re-ignited debate over a proposed housing development at Callala Bay. Pictures from file.
Concerns for habitat of the endangered greater glider have re-ignited debate over a proposed housing development at Callala Bay. Pictures from file.

A push from resident environmental advocates has reignited debate over the Halloran Development at Callala Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.