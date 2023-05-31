Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Taliah Fuimaono relishing her long-awaited Women's NSW State of Origin debut

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taliah Fuimaono will make her NSW Origin debut on Thursday night at CommBank Stadium. Picture by Dragons media.
Taliah Fuimaono will make her NSW Origin debut on Thursday night at CommBank Stadium. Picture by Dragons media.

Taliah Fuimaono won't hear of any talk she's had to wait a long time to get the opportunity to play for NSW in the Women's State of Origin arena.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.