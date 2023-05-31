Bulli High School's B team has done it again, upstaging their highly-fancied rivals to win the Pines Interschool Surfing Contest on Tuesday.
For the second straight year, Bulli's B team was declared champions, winning from the school's A line-up in second place. The Illawarra Grammar School finished in third position.
The 17th edition of the contest, run by Pines Surfing Academy, was held at Killalea Beach and featured some of the best young surfers from across the region.
Illawarra Grammar School student Samuel Lowe was named most valuable male surfer for the second successive year, while Bulli High School's Amira Rankin - who was part of the victorious B team - claimed the female equivalent honour.
"Bulli B showed great teamwork. A lot of teamwork goes into these contests," Pines Surf Academy head coach Vaya Phrachanh said.
"It was a great day out and pretty closely contested to. The semis and finals in particular were really close."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.