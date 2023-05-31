Illawarra Mercury
Bulli's B team spring upset at 2023 Pines Interschool Surfing Contest

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 31 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:00pm
Jai Robson representing Bulli High School. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Jai Robson representing Bulli High School. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Bulli High School's B team has done it again, upstaging their highly-fancied rivals to win the Pines Interschool Surfing Contest on Tuesday.

