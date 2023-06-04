It's back and better than ever: the Festival of Canoe and Kayak is bringing even more unique and exciting activities to Kangaroo Valley.
This June, the festival is adding floating art to the stacked program.
Beneath the Surface, a mixed-media art installation and immersive performance, will make its local debut.
The performance revolves around a floating art installation: hundreds of messages in bottles - written by community members and festival goers - will float and hang over the Kangaroo River during the festival weekend.
Kangaroo Valley Public School Students will be a big part of the art installation, creating their very own messages in bottles.
All the while, actors will bring an original story to life.
The best part? The audience will travel in canoes as part of the show.
Wild Ground Creative is putting on the show, and creative director Danielle Carey said festival-goers will have a lot of fun with the team.
"The script is playful, humorous and energising," she said.
"It's a unique immersive experience about some really poignant environmental topics.
"Our cheeky and hilarious characters will encourage the audience to engage with their connections to the waterway, and our bigger connection to nature."
Beneath the Surface was created by Danielle Carey and Julie-Ann Henninger.
The Festival of Canoe and Kayak will be held at Kangaroo Valley on June 23-25.
Get your tickets at www.thefock.com.au
