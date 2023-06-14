Illawarra Mercury
Common sense and freedom of speech. Letters to the Editor, June 15, 2023

June 15 2023 - 4:30am
Common sense and freedom of speech. Letters, June 15, 2023
Common sense and freedom of speech. Letters, June 15, 2023

I was also impressed with the letter (Mercury, June 6) from Susan Barnes, "Onya Susan" I thought at the time, but I also agree with the response letter from Ian Young (June 10), about freedom of speech. But surely there has to be a limit to what you can say or not say. Common sense would make a good guideline, but not all people have common sense.

