Celebration of history and life as Wollongong Art Gallery in July to December 2023 program

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 2:00pm
Generic image of people at Wollongong Art Gallery. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Wollongong Art Gallery has released their program for the next six months with celebrations of artists past and present, celebrations of history and one exhibition which just celebrates all things round.

