Four Illawarra apartment buildings with "serious defects" have been dragged into a NSW Government repair program.
The complexes have become part of the Fair Trading Department's Project Intervene.
The project sees owner's corporations approach Fair Trading, who then negotiate on their behalf with the developer to repair the problems.
"NSW Fair Trading is in discussions with the developers of four residential apartment buildings in the Illawarra region to resolve serious defects through the Project Intervene program," a Fair Trading spokesman said.
The spokesman declined to state which four apartments had been reported.
"Launched in 2022, Project Intervene aims to find resolutions for owner's corporations to have serious defects, such as waterproofing, fire safety systems, structural systems and building services, remediated through NSW Fair Trading rather than through expensive litigation," the spokesman said.
In the past 12 months there has been a rash of problem apartment buildings in the Wollongong CBD, where Fair Trading has already stepped in.
No work has taken place on the Wonder Apartments site in Young Street since a Fair Trading prohibition order was placed on the site in December.
Another complex in Loftus Street by the same developer - Wonderfield Projects - has also fallen afoul of Fair Trading due to inadequate waterproofing, causing apartments to leak when it rains.
Buyers in Crownview Apartments - some of whom bought in six years ago - are still waiting to move in, as repairs ordered by the Building Commissioner are still going on.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
