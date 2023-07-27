A sunken 30-foot boat remains underwater in Wollongong Harbour, as transport authorities dodge questions about whether seaworthy checks are conducted.
The cruiser called Gee Tee sank on Tuesday, July 25, with its owner and his dog rescued from the vessel as it went under water. There are reports it was the third time the boat has sunk.
Six days prior, on July 19, a 40-foot yacht called Terrelle sank in Wollongong Harbour. It was the second time the single-hull vessel had sunk in the waterway, Wollongong Fire and Rescue NSW Station Officer Fletcher Gibson said.
While the yacht has since been craned out of the water, authorities are still negotiating with the cruiser's owner to have it removed.
Vessels 5.5 metres or longer (with or without an engine) with an engine of 4kW or more, must be registered under NSW legislation. As part of the annual rego, they must also be seaworthy.
A Transport for NSW Maritime spokesman confirmed the vessels were registered, but could not say if they were seaworthy.
The Illawarra Mercury asked if and when checks are conducted on vessels to ensure they are seaworthy. TfNSW declined to answer.
TfNSW's website states: Registration can be cancelled or suspended if the vessel is found to be unsafe, unseaworthy or environmentally hazardous.
In a statement issued to the Mercury, a TfNSW Maritime spokesman said "vessel owners and operators must ensure their vessels are compliant with Australian and standards and regulations relating to the safety of a vessel from an operational and pollution perspective".
A man who moors his boat next to Gee Tee claims the cruiser had been unseaworthy for around four months.
He asked not to be named, but said ropes from Gee Tee were attached to his boat, and he was so worried the cruiser would sink that he removed the attached ropes.
"This is the third time this boat has gone down. The last times it was brought back up, craned out, repaired and put back in," he said.
The man said the cruiser had been listing to its starboard (right) side since Sunday, July 23.
TfNSW Maritime is investigating the sinking of the vessels and a spokesman said if there has been any breach of maritime regulations, action will be taken against the owners.
The salvage cost of the yacht has been passed on to its owner.
The incidents are not being investigated by police and Tf NSW said there is no connection between them.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.