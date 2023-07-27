Illawarra Mercury
Coregas launches hydrogen refuelling station in Port Kembla

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
July 28 2023 - 1:00am
The H2 hydrogen refuelling station operated by Coregas employee Chris Rouse. Picture supplied
Up to ten trucks a day leaving Port Kembla will leave behind nothing but water vapour with the opening of Australia's first commercial hydrogen refuelling station.

