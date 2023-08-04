It's getting to the pointy end of the Illawarra Premier League season and finals spots are well and truly up for grabs.
The premiership could be decided this weekend when Albion Park travel to Helensburgh, but there is also a key finals battle at JJ Kelly Park when Coniston take on Port Kembla.
'Cono' can all but wrap up a spot in the top five with victory whilst Port Kembla will be looking to brush off their Bert Bampton Cup defeat almost immediately as they push for a late finals charge.
In other games, Cringila take on Corrimal on Friday evening, Bellambi play Bulli, Olympic host Tarrawanna and Wollongong United face South Coast.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
