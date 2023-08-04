Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Keep up with the Illawarra Premier League action with our live blog

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 4 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's getting to the pointy end of the Illawarra Premier League season and finals spots are well and truly up for grabs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.