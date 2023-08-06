Illawarra Mercury
Two men hit by car outside Heritage Hotel in Bulli

Updated August 6 2023 - 8:46pm, first published 6:41pm
Bystanders provided first aid to two men who were hit by a car on the Princes Highway in Bulli on Sunday night.

