Two men hit by car outside Heritage Hotel in Bulli

Bystanders provided first aid to two men who were hit by a car on the Princes Highway in Bulli on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to the Heritage Hotel about 6pm following reports of a crash.
Early reports indicated two elderly men were struck by a gold Honda travelling north shortly after they left the pub.
The Mercury understands one of the men was then struck again by a southbound motorist.
Surf Life Saving Illlawarra duty officer Anthony Turner had just arrived at the pub when the accident happened.
He raced out onto the road to provide first aid to the men, who were suffering from lacerations to the head and face, back pain and shock, while other members of the public blocked traffic.
"I held one of the elderly guy's head and assessed his injuries," Mr Turner said.
"Other bystanders played their part in keeping them safe and calm.
"Everyone on scene did an incredible job under difficult circumstances."
Upon arrival, police shut down a section of the Princes Highway so that paramedics could treat the patients.
The Princes Highway reopened to traffic about 8pm.
More to come.
