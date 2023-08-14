Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Maggie Dent to talk about children's anxiety in Shellharbour

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parenting author, educator and podcast host Maggie Dent in 2020. File picture by Sylvia Liber
Parenting author, educator and podcast host Maggie Dent in 2020. File picture by Sylvia Liber

Acclaimed parenting author, educator and podcast host Maggie Dent will offer Illawarra parents practical strategies to address what she says is one of the most popular topics she covers: anxiety in children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.