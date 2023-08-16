Former Illawarra Stingray has 'dream come true' after joining Sydney FC

Margaux Chauvet is walking on cloud nine after fulfilling her childhood goal of joining Sydney FC.
The Sky Blues last week announced that they had signed the Wollongong defender ahead of the 2023/24 A-League Women's campaign.
It is Chauvet's second chapter in the competition, having previously spent two seasons at the Western Sydney Wanderers. Since then, the former Illawarra Stingrays talent also headed overseas for a stint with Icelandic side KR, before returning to Australian shores as an injury replacement player with Sydney FC last season.
After getting that taste of life with the club, Chauvet has now been upgraded to a full-time contract with the defending champions.
"I'm very excited, it's a dream come true for me. Growing up, I always knew Sydney FC was one of the best clubs in the A-League, especially for the women's game," the 21-year-old told the Mercury.
"I was a train-on player with the club last season. It was about being there and getting a feel for the team, and to see if it was the kind of an environment I wanted to be involved in. It was about getting in the squad some way and working hard to try and earn a contract the next year, which I've achieved.
"The club is on another level of quality with their players. They have really good coaching staff, they're really positive and the girls have been really welcoming.
"I know the team is going to be quality, so trying to earn a starting spot is going to be tough. But my goal is to take the opportunity that I have."
Chauvet was born in Africa's Ivory Coast and then spent time in France before moving to Wollongong when she was three years old. She grew up playing football in the Illawarra, which included playing several seasons with the Stingrays.
The defender said that time spent with the Illawarra NPL NSW club played a key role in her development.
"The Stingrays was a really good environment, I felt very welcomed there from the beginning," Chauvet said.
"You could tell that the head coaches and members were really supportive in pushing the girls to play in the A-League. A few of the girls that I played with at the Stingrays were in the A-League as well, the likes of Caitlin Cooper, Danika Matos, Chloe Middleton and Olivia Price. So I knew that I had a bunch of quality players with me.
"I can't thank the Stingrays enough for being a good stepping stone into the A-League."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
