Hundreds of people have crammed into Globe Lane in Wollongong to cheer on the Matildas in tonight's historical semi-final against England.
About 300 supporters are either seated around the big-screen television on folding chairs or watching from restaurant verandahs overlooking the lane.
The atmosphere was already electric at kick-off.
Globe Lane is one of dozens of live Women's World Cup sites across the region, with thousands of new and old Tillys fans looking to experience the roar of a big crowd.
Matildas guide: Who will win, what happens next and avoiding Barnaby's gaffe
