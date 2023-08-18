Students slay their way through Cringila's MTB park

Wollongong has strengthened its reputation as being a perfect location for mountain bike riders after hosting a mammoth Illawarra MTB School Competition on Friday.
Close to 300 high schools students from across the Illawarra and further abroad flocked to Cringila MTB Park for the competition, run by Rocky Trail Academy, which provided plenty of huge jumps and twists for competitors.
It was the first time that the Illawarra has hosted the event, and plans are already in the pipeline for a return visit.
"It was a huge success. It's the first time that it's been held in NSW and the Illawarra, and it was sold-out. And we had 80 on the wait list, so it's been a great response," Rocky Trail Entertainment's national event manager Jo Parker said.
"This venue is really good because it's so accessible for people. There's not a massive hill so it allows riders of all abilities to come and compete. And the facilities and pump track around it have been well received by all.
"Rocky Trail Entertainment will be bringing events back to the Illawarra."
Friday's competition attracted students from 25 high schools, who were greeted by windy and challenging conditions. Boys and girls from Years 7-12 took part in the competition.
Engadine High School were declared the overall champions, while there were individual winners across three age groups.
Individual winners:
Boys:
Juniors: Bryon Tynan (Warilla High School), Intermediates: Daniel Scobie (Bulli High School), Seniors: Joseph Harrison (Engadine High School).
Girls:
Juniors: Tyrah Beckinsale (Holy Spirit College Bellambi), Intermediates: Summer Price (Illawarra Christian School), Seniors: April Verheyen (Figtree High School).
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
