Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Princes Highway, Gerringong partly closed northbound

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 20 2023 - 7:58pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A file photo of a NSW ambulance.
A file photo of a NSW ambulance.

A northbound lane of the Princes Highway north of Gerringong was closed after a cyclist died near the Kiama bends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.