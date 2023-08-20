A northbound lane of the Princes Highway north of Gerringong was closed after a cyclist died near the Kiama bends.
Emergency services were called to the scene just south of the bends about 1.45pm on Sunday, August 20.
It is not known whether the cyclist suffered a medical episode before falling from their bicycle, but it is confirmed that no other vehicles were involved.
As at 3.15pm, emergency services remained on scene, with one of the two northbound lanes of the highway closed.
There was heavy northbound traffic approaching the bends and motorists travelling through the area were urged to exercise caution.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
