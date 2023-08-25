Wollongong Wolves determined to end 2023 campaign on high note

It might be a dead rubber on paper, but Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney "wants the three points" when they travel north to face Mt Druitt on Sunday.
With no finals system in place, the match at Popondetta Park will mark the end of the Wolves' National Premier League NSW campaign. There is no real incentive for the seventh-placed side, though they can move up to sixth with victory - and if Sydney FC lose to Sutherland this weekend.
Boasting a predominantly youthful squad, it's been an intriguing first season at the helm for Carney, with the Wolves accumulating a record of 10 wins, 10 draws and nine wins so far.
And as Carney - who recently inked a new deal with the club - starts planning for their 2024 campaign, he is determined to finish this year on a high note.
"You always have to have goals. And the playoffs would have been top six, so we would be buzzing right now to get that top-six spot. So that's how I keep the boys motivated," Carney said.
"For other people, there might not be much to play for, but that's not the attitude that you want. We want to finish up as high as we can so that's the aim.
"All that we do on Sunday will be about getting the three points."
The Wolves will take on Mt Druitt at Popondetta Park at 3pm on Sunday.
