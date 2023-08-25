Before Isaiah Kennedy was a NSW TAFE student he went to primary school at Wollongong's Lindsay Park Public School.
The 20-year-old Yuin man, who now works for Shaw Landscape Group, has united the two in a powerful display of not just practical skills but generosity of spirit and compassion.
Having endured a difficult childhood Mr Kennedy was keen to repay the care the West Wollongong school had shown him as a child.
Along with more than 100 Certificate III in Landscape Construction apprentices from TAFE NSW Yallah, Mr Kennedy helped create a new space at the school for future generations to enjoy.
The team helped cost, source and build two pathways, circular decks and an expansive garden area over 12 months, beautifying a previously unused section of the school.
"To be able to work in a school environment and put our TAFE NSW training into practice was great," Mr Kennedy said.
"We were involved every step of the way and knowing it will make the school a more welcoming environment is very satisfying."
TAFE teacher Rob Wardlaw, who even adapted the TAFE NSW assessments to align with the project, said all parties worked closely to bring the vision to life.
"This was a valuable real world exercise for students: they did everything they would do on the job, including costings, choosing the plants and construction," Mr Wardlaw said.
"It ticked a lot of boxes and the students really got a kick out of it."
Lindsay Park Public School principal Jacqui Conway was blown away, saying it would benefit the entire school community.
"It was an absolute pleasure working with TAFE NSW and the very knowledgeable teachers from Yallah," Ms Conway said.
"The TAFE students worked tirelessly and our students gained valuable insight into future career pathways as they watched the project develop. The space is loved and used daily by our students and we are thrilled with the outcome."
