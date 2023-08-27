The next principal of the Illawarra Grammar School may not have to sign a statement saying marriage is only between a man and a woman under a new proposal from the Anglican Diocese of Sydney.
Current principal Judi Nealy is stepping down at the end of the year and her replacement, announced last month as Dr Julie Greenhalgh, would have been required to sign a "Statement of Personal Faith".
That included a newly introduced clause that stated "this faith produces obedience in accordance with God's word, including sexual faithfulness in marriage between a man and a woman, and abstinence in all other circumstances".
Parents of TIGS students objected to the clause, saying the claim was marriage was only between a man and a woman was discriminatory.
One parent actually took their child out of the school and enrolled them elsewhere.
In June chair of TIGS council Professor Anthony Okely said some parents had raised objections to the clause at a Parents and Friends Association meeting.
"We understand that all parents are concerned that their children should be treated with equality and respect and are committed to this continuing at TIGS," Prof Okely said.
There is the likelihood the phrase will be scrapped, after The Anglican Diocese of Sydney released a draft policy statement to be presented at its Synod next month.
The statement acknowledged the clause "has become something of a lightning rod" and had conducted a review of the Governance Policy for Diocesan Organisations, which included that clause.
The draft document said the Illawarra Grammar School and other schools had provided comment on the policy and "much of the feedback has focused specifically on the Statement of Personal Faith".
That feedback "focused on the relational difficulties it has created in school contexts, which in many cases have considerable interface with communities (including alumni) who are deeply influenced by a modern culture hostile to traditional Christian beliefs and practices".
"It is also the case that this cultural hostility may create a barrier for the recruitment of governors and leaders who, while personally agreeing with the statement, may face sanctions from their employer or be prevented from taking up these voluntary roles if they are perceived to be not aligned with the values of their employer," the draft statement read.
The draft statement called for feedback on the removal of the contentious clause and whether signing a statement of faith "is an appropriate way of determining or assessing whether a person is of Christian faith and character".
The Governance Policy Review Committee said it had looked at "how a revised policy might better achieve high standards of governance, ensure governors and leaders are of Christian faith and character and maintain organisational faithfulness".
That included a move away from requiring a nominee to sign a Statement of Personal Faith "to a broader means of assessing a nominee's Christian faith and character".
They would need to be willing to sign "a personal commitment to organisational faithfulness", which does not contain the controversial clause.
