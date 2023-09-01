Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Profile

Illawarra firefighter among the rescue crews at the 2023 Turkey Earthquake

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 1 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In sub-zero temperatures he listened for even the faintest of sounds. Was that scratching, or tapping, could that be a person trapped beneath tonnes of rubble?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.