A single image will stay with Ryan Park from Wollongong's birth trauma hearing

A single image will stay with Health Minister Ryan Park from Wollongong's birth trauma hearing

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
September 9 2023 - 3:00am
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park says he will never forget hearing testimony from the state birth trauma inquiry when a Dapto woman described being forced to watch her five-hour-old stillborn baby be placed in a styrofoam box by police at Wollongong Hospital before having to spend the night in the maternity ward surrounded by newborns crying.

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

