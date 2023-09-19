Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly to stay in the top job

Kiama councillor Neil Reilly has been re-appointed unopposed to the position of mayor.
Mayor Reilly was the only person to nominate ahead of an election for the position at Tuesday night's council meeting and was appointed without councillors needing to vote.
Cr Reilly will serve in the role for the 12 months to the September 2024 local government elections.
"We've come on a particularly difficult journey as a council and as a community," Cr Reilly said after being confirmed as mayor.
"We have had to make some pretty difficult decisions but nothing that comes easy is really and truly worthwhile.
"What we've done in this council with our staff and with our councillors and the diligence they have shown and dedication they have shown has got us to a point where we can see that there is going to be an end to the financial crisis that we found ourselves in.
"I'm very, very pleased I can say that I will be here to see that through I think it's going to take the full year for us to get us there."
At the same meeting an election for deputy mayor was held, with Cr Jodi Keast and Cr Imogen Draisma both nominating.
The incumbent Cr Draisma was re-elected 5-4.
"It has been a very challenging time," Cr Draisma said after her election, "and I've thoroughly enjoyed my role as deputy mayor and working collaboratively with councillors and learning the ins and outs of local government in a very interesting time to work in that space.
"I've enjoyed engaging with the community in more ways anyone could have considered in the last 18-plus months and I'm very appreciative of continuing in that role until we go into an election period next year."
