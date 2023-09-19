Illawarra Mercury
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly to stay in the top job

Updated September 19 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 6:10pm
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly has retained the top job at the Tuesday night council meeting, Picture by Anna Warr
Kiama councillor Neil Reilly has been re-appointed unopposed to the position of mayor.

