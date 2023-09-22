Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Writer turns Hottest 100 obsession into a book

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
September 22 2023 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helensburgh-born author Tom Clarke has turned his obsession with triple j's Hottest 100 into a book. Picture by Robert Peet
Helensburgh-born author Tom Clarke has turned his obsession with triple j's Hottest 100 into a book. Picture by Robert Peet

If you combine obsession with spare time due to a COVID lockdown you end up with a book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.