Whilst most students are celebrating the start of school holidays, the 2559 year 12 students in the Illawarra are hunkering down to study for the upcoming HSC exams.
We catch up with a group of Keira High School students who are drawing up their study schedules.
"I'm pretty nervous," year 12 Keira High School student, Lilian Suri said.
"I'm doing really tough subjects, so I'm definitely trying to prepare like right now, so I have enough time."
Like many senior students across the Illawarra, Lilian is opting to meet with friends who are in the same boat.
"Trying to study on your own gets really stressful," she said.
"So, having a friend to be there to talk to or take a break and just walk around I think it really relieves a lot of the pressure many students may face when studying for such a big exam like the HSC."
Molly Rouse will also be meeting with friends so they can test each other on the dot points in the syllabus.
"Working as a group allows me to kind of hear how others would answer the question, but it also helps me stay focused and on track," Molly said.
Across the state, 43 per cent of students are enrolled into at least one science subject, six per cent in a language course, and 78 per cent in Maths.
The enrolment rate is the same as 2022, except for a one percent increase in language subjects in 2023.
Ellie Iskra is the only year 12 student studying extension two maths at Keira High School, and she plans to study maths at the University of Wollongong.
Keira High School student Ali Taskin will be writing study notes with his mates both in person and online through Google documents.
"I just find it more convenient because I can do it in person or like online ...we can collaborate together in writing something," Ali said.
Not only do the students motivate each other to study but also to take care of their health and wellbeing.
"We honestly live in such beautiful place, and I study at the Wollongong Library and we're so close to the beach," Ellie Iskra said.
"We make sure to be taking regular breaks with each other, going for walks. Just trying to keep in mind that there's some thing outside of studying even if that seems really major right now."
Across the Illawarra there will be HSC workshops including a therapy dog that will visit local libraries.
Monty, the labrador from Paws Pet Therapy is set to visit Thirroul Library on September 26, Dapto Library on October 3, and Wollongong Library October 9.
The HSC exams begin on October 11 with the English paper.
"Don't stress too much, do your best and that's all that matters. Whatever happens there's plenty of opportunities," Ali Taskin said.
